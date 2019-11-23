Collector orders setting up of safety committees in all schools

Kannur District Collector T.V. Subhash has ordered the setting up of safety and health monitoring committees in schools and asked officials to conduct emergency inspections to ensure the safety of students.

For this purpose, monitoring committees will be formed in all schools in the district, including anganwadis, involving the police, doctors, overseers in local bodies, RTOs and parents. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by the Collector to discuss the issue of child safety in the wake of the death of a student in snake bite in Wayanad.

Headmasters have been directed to report urgently on the safety status of all school buildings. The Deputy Director of Education and the Deputy Director of Higher Secondary Education have been entrusted with the task, Mr. Subhash said.

The Collector instructed that the safety of the school building should be checked at regular intervals and taking into consideration the presence of reptiles and wild animals in schools adjacent to reservoirs, forests and hills, safety should be ensured.

Other proposals include the removal of trees that pose a danger and electricity posts, prevention of the sale of intoxicants near schools, and compliance of school vehicles with safety standards. The meeting also decided to take action at the local level to look into the risk in flood-damaged schools.

T.P. Nirmala Devi, Deputy Director of Education, and E.K. Padmanabhan, District Information Officer, attended the meeting. The Deputy Director of Education has already instructed schools in the district to clean up their premises.

School Safety Clubs will be formed to ensure the safety of the children. The school inspection committees have also been asked to review the safety issues on a regular basis and submit reports.