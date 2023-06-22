Collector orders joint inspection of illegal tent camping sites in Chinnakkanal

June 22, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - IDUKKI

District Collector Sheeba George has ordered a joint inspection of unauthorised tent camping sites that are mushrooming on the elephant corridors in Chinnakkanal grama panchayat near Munnar.

According to officials, such camps pose a threat to people and tourists in addition to causing ecological issues. Over 26 tent camps are currently operating in Chinnakkanal panchayat without licence. Last month, a wild elephant entered a tent camp in the night.

According to the Collector, the Chinnakkanal panchayat secretary, Devikulam forest range officer, Santhanpara Station House officer(SHO) and the Chinnakkanal village officer have been directed to identify the tent camps. The panchayat secretary has been asked to remove any such camp on private land, the Devikulam tehsildar the camps on revenue land, and the Munnar Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) the camps on forestlands.

The Collector said the Devikulam tehsildar and the Munnar DFO were asked to take strict action against those who illegally entered revenue or forest areas and made temporary or permanent constructions.

The Santhanpara Station House officer (SHO) recently issued a notice to the Chinnakkanal panchayat secretary, seeking immediate action against the 26 illegal tent camps.

The Hindu on Wednesday reported the mushrooming of illegal tent tourism in Chinnakkanal.

