Collector orders closure of unhygienic labour camps

District Collector P.B. Noohu has directed tahsildars to close down all those labour camps of migrant workers that lack proper sanitation, general hygiene, and waste disposal facility in the district.

The Collector had inspected labour camps of migrant workers in Pandalam on Tuesday on the basis of complaints of poor sanitation, hygiene, and waste disposal arrangements.

Mr. Noohu said action would be taken, invoking the relevant provisions of the Public Health Act, against those responsible for the poor sanitation at these camps.

He directed the Adoor tahsildar to conduct a detailed inspection and submit a report on all such labour camps functioning in the district.