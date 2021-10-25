Collector orders clean-up drive to prevent infectious diseases

KASARAGOD

Kasaragod District Collector Bhandari Swagat Ranveerchand said on Monday that all the ward level sanitation committees in the district should meet within a week to take measures to prevent the spread of infectious diseases such as dengue and leptospirosis following heavy rain.

The Collector, addressing a meeting of the District Level Committee on Infectious Disease Control and Prevention, decided to convene a follow-up meeting with the participation of various departments in the local bodies.

A meeting of stakeholders would also be convened to clean up public spaces and public institutions under the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

The support of youth clubs would also be ensured for clean-up activities, the Collector said.

As microfilaria was on the rise among migrant workers, the Department of Health has decided to conduct medical camps in conjunction with the Labour Office.

For this, the District Medical Office and the District Labour Office would organize night medical camps.

It was also decided to carry out rat and mosquito eradication activities to prevent the spread of leptospirosis and dengue fever.

Streams, canals, and reservoirs would be inspected to prevent stagnation of water.

Plans would be implemented to ensure a waste-free neighbourhood environment.

Action would be taken against those who dump waste in public water bodies or waterways.

The Collector said that incidents of epidemics in 2021 had come down drastically as compared to the previous years and efforts should be made to continue this.

