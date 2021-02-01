Kerala

Collector leads paddy harvesting

Malappuram District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan (in the front, wearing a check shirt) leading harvesting of paddy at Areekode on Monday.  

The enthusiasm of the students took to the skies when District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan led them to the field to harvest the paddy they had cultivated at Areekode on Sunday.

Wearing a tucked-up dhoti and a traditional farmer cap made of areca-nut spathe, Mr. Gopalakrishnan began harvesting the paddy cultivated by the students of Sullamussalam Oriental Higher Secondary School at Areekode.

The cultivation took place under the banner of the National Service Scheme (NSS). The students had different varieties of paddy in one acre field belonging to young farmer Noushar Kallada.

They harvested the Gandhakasala variety on Sunday. The other varieties would be harvested soon, they said.

