Collector issues advisory as IMD sounds red alert in Wayanad

Wayanad District Collector A. Geetha, also the District Disaster Management Authority Chairperson, issued an advisory to the public in the wake of the red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in the district for Wednesday and Thursday.

The IMD had forecast an extremely heavy rainfall of 204.5 mm for Wednesday and Thursday. Hence, people living in areas prone to natural calamities should be vigilant, Ms. Geetha said.

Ms. Geetha directed officials to open control rooms that would function round the clock at grama panchayat levels. Earth removal with excavators, and quarrying has been stopped, and restrictions have been put in place at tourist spots. Travelling and trekking to hilly areas should be avoided, she said.

Those living in forests, low-lying, and disaster-prone areas should be vigilant, and those near river banks should exercise caution as there are chances of flash floods, she added.

The Local Self-Government department was directed to adopt emergency steps to shift tribal families living in the forest and disaster-prone areas, and estate workers to safer places with the support of the Tribal Development and Labour departments.

A round-the-clock emergency control room has been opened at the Collectorate (Phone- 04936-204151, 9526804151 and 8078409770).

Taluk-level control rooms have been opened at the three taluk headquarters (Sulthan Bathery- 04936-223355; Mananthavady- 04935-241111, and Vythiri- 04936-256100.