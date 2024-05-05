Collector inaugurates international conference

May 05, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Kottayam District Collector V. Vigneswari inaugurated an international conference on ‘Sustainable Goals in Materials Energy and Environment’, organised by the Department of Civil Engineering, Mangalam College of Engineering here the other day. Darren Chian Siau Chen (National University of Singapore), S. Maheshwaran (Advanced Materials Laboratory CSIR-SERC, Chennai) were the chief guests. More than 300 researchers from different parts of the world presented their papers in the two-day event. Research students were also given an opportunity to interact with experts.

