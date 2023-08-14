HamberMenu
Collector inaugurates distribution of milk peda to differently abled children in block resource centers

August 14, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Sheeba George on Monday inaugurated the distribution of milk peda to differently abled children in block resource centers of the district under Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) in Idukki.

In a programme held at District Collectors’ chamber on Monday, Milma Ernakulam union director board member Johnson K.K. and Milma Kattappana Unit head P.A. Boby handed over the milk peda packets to Block Resource Center (BRC) Arakkulam block project coordinator Sini Sebastian.

According to officials, the District Skill Committee and Milma Kattappana unit are jointly organising the distribution on the occasion of Independence Day. The milk peda will be distributed to Adimali, Arakkulam, Karimannoor, Kattappana, Munnar, Nedumkandam, Peermade and Thodupuzha Block Resource Centers under the SSK in Idukki.

Assistant district planning officer Najmunnisa K. and District Skill Coordinator Ranjith Kumar, among others, attended the function.

