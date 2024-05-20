Collector holds meeting to review rain preparedness in Alappuzha

District Collector Alex Varghese on Monday chaired an emergency meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority and various departments to review the preparedness to deal with any situation arising from the heavy rainfall predicted for Alappuzha till May 23.

The weather agency has declared an orange alert for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall for Alappuzha till Thursday.

Intermittent heavy downpour that lashed the district since Sunday night resulted in waterlogging at various places in the district. Officials, however, said that no major rain-related incidents had been reported from anywhere in Alappuzha as of Monday evening.

The District Collector said that relief camps would be opened if needed. Tahsildars have been asked to ensure drinking water, toilets, food items, kitchen utensils and so on in buildings that could be used as relief camps. He directed officials to cut trees and branches that posed a threat to life and property. The National Highways Authority of India has been asked to end waterlogging at various places caused as a result of national highway construction.

Mr. Varghese directed the Irrigation department to initiate steps to regulate the functioning of shutters of the Thottappally spillway and open the Thottappally pozhi (sandbar at sea mouth) to prevent flooding of low-lying areas in Kuttanad. The meeting decided to initiate steps to prevent the accumulation of waste under the Pandi, Perumankara and Irupathettil Kadavu bridges on a regular basis.

The Health department has been asked to set aside at least five beds in all government hospitals to provide treatment to bedridden patients in case of an emergency. The Water Transport department will operate a water ambulance in its possession with the help of the Health department’s medical team.