Collector holds meeting on NH development

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh convened a review meeting here on Thursday to take stock of aspects related to construction works that are on on NH 66 and NH 85.

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes a day after a car passenger died and others in the vehicle sustained injuries at Mamala near here after the vehicle fell into an unmarked trench at a spot where NH 85 is being redeveloped.

Mr. Umesh directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the other agencies concerned to clear mud, debris, and other materials from drains and culverts in these highway corridors. It is crucial to ensure steady flow of water through the drains and prevent flooding.

Secretaries of local bodies provided updates on areas on the highways where flooding was reported. An inspection of such sites will be done on Tuesday. Mr. Umesh further directed officials to take a decision on trenching works to lay underground power cables on national highways. The NHAI agreed to permit the Kerala Water Authority to issue no-objection certificate to lay pipelines as part of the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme.

A decision on the need for adequate vertical clearance for bridges on NH corridors will be taken after officials visit the sites, according to a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.