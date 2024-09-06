Collector forms special team to probe ‘illegal constructions’ in Chokramudi

District Collector V. Vigneshwari has constituted a 10-member team headed by Devikulam Subcollector V.M. Jayakrishnan to probe illegal constructions and land encroachments at Chokramudi Hills, near Munnar, in Idukki. According to officials, the team was constituted based on a directive of Revenue Minister K Rajan.

Mr. Jayakrishnan said the team would visit the area and conduct a survey. “We will inspect all issues relating to Chokramudi, including the environmental significance of the hills. The team will submit the report soon,” said the official.

The large-scale construction activities in the red zone became news after the residents of Bison Valley grama panchayat, downhill of Chokramudi Hills, began opposing them. The residents alleged that the construction on the hills posed a landslip threat to the area.

Farmers’ demand

All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), Kerala, the farmers’ wing of the Communist Party of India (CPI), demanded action against the revenue officials who allowed construction on the ecologically sensitive hills. AIKS State vice-president Mathew Varghese submitted a petition to the Chief Minister demanding a high-level probe into the revenue officials’ role in issuing title deeds on the hills.

Meanwhile, former Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala will visit the Chokramudi hills on Saturday.