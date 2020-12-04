Collector for vigil against pandemic spread in Wayanad

Police to be deployed in tribal hamlets

Wayanad District Collector Adeela Abdulla has urged the public to be more vigilant against the spread of COVID-19 in the wake of rising positive cases even in tribal hamlets.

Unnecessary visits to tribal hamlets will not be permitted, and poll campaigners should show more responsibility in this regard. Of the 1,570 active cases reported in the district on Thursday, close to 500 positive cases were in tribal hamlets, she said.

A meeting chaired by Ms. Abdulla decided to deploy police personnel in tribal hamlets that were classified as containment zones. She directed health and tribal development officials to organise regular medical check-ups in all tribal hamlets under the supervision of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Ms. Abdulla also directed officials to monitor situations in major tourism destinations in the district.