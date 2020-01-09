Collector flays misusing office for political campaign

Wayanad District Collector Adeela Abdulla on Wednesday came down heavily against the use of the office of the District Collector for political campaign.

A group of BJP leaders had visited Ms. Adeela on Tuesday as a part of the party’s door-to-door campaign to spread awareness about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and taken a photograph while handing over pamphlets to her.

Soon, the photograph went viral in the social media, including Facebook. “As a District Collector, I received the pamphlets without considering the content in it”, Ms. Adeela told The Hindu. However, it was learned that somebody had used the photograph for misleading the public and launch a political campaign. Meanwhile, some others used the photograph for cyber bullying through social media, she said.

Cases would be registered against those who were misusing the photograph for misleading the public and cyber bullying, she said.

BJP district president Saji Sankar said his party had not misused the photograph for political gain. However, Mr. Saji apologised for posting the photo on social media.