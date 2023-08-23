Collector conducts surprise inspections to check price rise

August 23, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - KOLLAM

District Collector Afsana Parveen on Wednesday conducted surprise inspections on business establishments as part of efforts to control the price hike.

The inspections were held at various shops in Punalur to check the hoarding of goods and the use of faulty measures. Shops that had not displayed the price list for the public were warned and Ms. Parveen said strict action would be taken if the violation continued.

While the accuracy of measuring and weighing scales was examined, shops were instructed to keep bills for goods purchased from the wholesale market. “Selling goods at prices higher than those from the public market is not permitted. The inspection will continue in the coming days and steps will be taken to ensure that the common man is not to be affected by the price hike,” said the Collector.

She was accompanied by District Supply Officer K.V. Mohan Kumar, Legal Metrology department officials, and police officers.

