Kerala

Collector bans Kadachikkunnu quarry operations

Wayanad District Collector Adeela Abdulla on Monday banned mining activities of the granite quarry at Kadachikkunnu in Muppainad grama panchayat, where a truck driver was killed after a huge piece of rock fell on his vehicle on Friday.

Ms. Abdulla said that it was found prima facie that the quarry had been functioning on an ecologically fragile and a landslide-prone area. She directed the District Disaster Management Authority to submit a report on the incident after an investigation into the functioning of the quarry. She also directed the grama panchayat secretary of Muppainad, geology department of Wayanad, and the tahsildar of Vythiri taluk to ensure that the quarry unit halted work till the study was completed.

