Collector atones for his absence

District Collector Jaffer Malik surprised little Haripriya Hemant and her teachers of Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Manjeri, when he invited them to his office on Friday.

Mr. Malik went a step ahead by sending a vehicle to the school to bring Haripriya and her teachers to his office. What prompted him to reach out to the eighth-standard student was his failure to attend a school function that he promised to inaugurate and the disappointment his absence caused to Haripriya.

Haripriya was to anchor the function in which Mr. Malik was to felicitate her school’s toppers two days ago.

The Collector said he could not make it because of his official work, but was sad that it caused anguish and disappointment to Haripriya, whose dream is to become an IAS officer.

Touched

Mr. Malik was moved by the remarks scribbled by Haripriya in her diary, expressing her disappointment. He atoned for his absence by inviting her to his office and treating her with respect and love.

He made her sit in his chair and explained to her his daily work schedules. She did not hide her excitement about the Civil Service and asked him more about the ways and methods of reaching that goal.