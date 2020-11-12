Collector asks parties to follow poll code

KALPETTA

12 November 2020 21:43 IST

848 polling stations to be set up in Wayanad district

Wayanad District Collector Adeela Abdulla has asked political parties and poll aspirants to strictly follow the model code of conduct for the upcoming polls to the civic bodies in the district.

Addressing a meeting of the representatives of various political parties and officials concerned here on Thursday, Ms. Abdulla said that while organising poll propaganda, political parties should follow the green protocol as well as adhere to the COVID-19 restrictions.

The district election office would initiate all measures to conduct the elections. The political parties, candidates and their supporters should ensure peaceful conduct of the election, he said.

Stringent steps would be taken to prevent the practice of influencing voters, especially tribal voters, by providing money or liquor, she said.

Ms. Abdulla asked the help of all parties to bring voters to the polling booths.

The required number of electronic voting machines had been ensured and training programmes for officials had also been completed, she said .

The election procedures for 413 wards in 23 grama panchayats, 99 divisions of three municipalities, 54 divisions of four block panchayats, and 16 divisions of the district panchayat began on Thursday .

As many as 848 polling stations would be set up in the district for the polls, Ms. Abdulla said.