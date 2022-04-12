Collector asks officials to ensure cleaning of drains, canals

Kozhikode

The District Collector has directed heads of the engineering department to ensure that all drains and canals in the district are cleared of blocks by May 15. If they failed to follow the directions, they would be held responsible for any disasters due to it and the Collector would take action against them under the Disaster Management Act.

The directive comes in the wake of waterlogging experienced at different parts of the district during the summer rain. The Collector has also directed the local bodies to submit an action plan to prevent flooding and to reduce rain-related disasters, a press release said.