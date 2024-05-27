GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Collector asks company to finish Idukki medical college works immediately

Hostel works should be completed in two months and the laboratory within three weeks, the Collector says. Minister holds meeting with protesting students

Published - May 27, 2024 09:14 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Second year MBBS students protest at Government Medical College, Idukki, on Monday.

Second year MBBS students protest at Government Medical College, Idukki, on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A high-level meeting called by District Collector Sheeba George on Monday directed the contract company to complete the construction works of Government Medical College, Idukki, immediately. The company should complete the works of the hostel within two months and the laboratory within three weeks, said the Collector.

According to officials, the meeting was called in the wake of the ongoing protests by MBBS students in front of the casualty block of the medical college, demanding a lab with basic amenities.

In the meeting, the Collector also directed that a list prioritising the medical college’s works be given to Idukki Sub-collector Arun S. Nair.

According to officials, department heads raised issues facing the medical college in the meeting. The meeting decided to consult the Public Works Department (PWD) electrical wing to determine whether a lift should be installed in the academic block of the medical college. The hospital development committee was directed to arrange basic facilities for the forensic wing of the mortuary.

Mr. Arun S. Nair; medical college Principal in-charge V.K. Devakumar; Superintendent Suresh Varghese and student representatives attended the meeting.

Minister’s stance

Second-year MBBS students of the college had launched an indefinite protest last week demanding basic amenities, including a lab. According to sources, Health Minister Veena George held a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday with students’ representatives and agreed to resolve the issues immediately.

The Minister also told the student leaders that she would visit Idukki medical college and review the situation. Sources said that the students might withdraw their protest on Tuesday.

