Collector, ahead of leaving post, confirms construction curbs in Munnar

Former District Collector Sheeba George, just ahead of being posted as Additional Secretary, Revenue department,confirmed the restrictions on construction activities in 13 panchayats in the Munnar under the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Act. This decision, detailed in an order seen by The Hindu, addresses issues in the ‘red zone’ in the area identified through a scientific study.

In July 2023, Ms. George had imposed these restrictions following an interim order by the Kerala High Court concerning a case filed by the NGO One Earth One Life. The restrictions applied to 13 panchayats within the Munnar hill station area.

Suggestions sought

In the confirmation order, the Collector noted that the district administration had sought recommendations from the affected panchayats after imposing the restrictions. “Most panchayats agreed that the designation of orange and red zones was scientifically not justified and requested a review of the earlier order. The district administration then directed the district hazard analyst to report with inputs from the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). As per the analyst’s report the landslip-prone area maps were prepared following Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) guidelines, using Geographic Information System (GIS) and Remote Sensing (RS) technologies,” the order stated.

The order further mentioned that these maps had been part of the State and district disaster management plans since 2016. “The orange and red zones were scientifically determined based on these maps,” the order added.

Places affected

The construction ban confirmed in this order affects buildings over three floors in the Munnar, Vellathooval, Pallivasal, Devikulam, Chinnakkanal, Bisonvalley, Santhanpara, Udumbanchola, Mankulam, Marayur, Edamalakkudy, Kanthalloor, and Vattavada panchayats. According to the final order, panchayats can only issue permits for single-floor buildings up to 150 square metres in red-zone and landslip-prone areas.

This final order also withdrew an earlier recommendation that restricted building permits in red zones to those without homes. Local bodies can seek assistance from district geologists, if needed, and any further verification should be handled by a district-level cell.

The order also stated that those who violate the order would face action under the DDMA Act.

The other view

However, Rasak Chooravelil, general convener of the Idukki Land Freedom Movement (ILFM), expressed concern that these restrictions could hinder future development and tourism in Munnar. “There are 500 areas identified as red zones across the State. If such restrictions are enforced in Munnar, they should be applied uniformly elsewhere. We have presented this issue to the High Court,” Mr. Chooravelil said.

