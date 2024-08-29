Collective of women journalists demand apology from Dharmajan Bolgatty

A collective of women journalists has demanded that film actor Dharmajan Bolgatty apologise to a woman journalist for his alleged rude behaviour and use of offensive language during a television channel debate about the flurry of sexual harassment allegations in the Malayalam film industry following the Hema committee report.

In a statement issued here, the collective said that the tendency of film actors and other prominent personalities misbehaving with women journalists cannot be tolerated and they should not be allowed to go scot-free. The statement was issued in solidarity with News18 reporter Aparna. Mr. Bolgatty’s alleged behaviour reflects the atrocities and intolerance faced by women at workplaces. They said that a safe and non-discriminatory workplace is their right.

This is not an isolated incident and calls for uncompromising action. The State government should take action against those, including Mr. Bolgatty, who follow such a venomous culture. This is an opportune time for comprehensive change, and we will continue our fight until we are assured of a non-discriminatory workplace, the statement said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.