GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Collective of women journalists demand apology from Dharmajan Bolgatty

Published - August 29, 2024 12:11 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A collective of women journalists has demanded that film actor Dharmajan Bolgatty apologise to a woman journalist for his alleged rude behaviour and use of offensive language during a television channel debate about the flurry of sexual harassment allegations in the Malayalam film industry following the Hema committee report.

In a statement issued here, the collective said that the tendency of film actors and other prominent personalities misbehaving with women journalists cannot be tolerated and they should not be allowed to go scot-free. The statement was issued in solidarity with News18 reporter Aparna. Mr. Bolgatty’s alleged behaviour reflects the atrocities and intolerance faced by women at workplaces. They said that a safe and non-discriminatory workplace is their right.

This is not an isolated incident and calls for uncompromising action. The State government should take action against those, including Mr. Bolgatty, who follow such a venomous culture. This is an opportune time for comprehensive change, and we will continue our fight until we are assured of a non-discriminatory workplace, the statement said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.