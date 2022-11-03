‘Collective efforts of various departments needed for comprehensive development’

Essential to tackle nutritional deficiency among children, especially among tribal children, in Wayanad, says Aspirational District Central Prabhari Officer

The Hindu Bureau KALPETTA
November 03, 2022 20:49 IST

A collective effort of various departments is the need of the hour for the comprehensive development of an aspirational district like Wayanad, Aspirational District Central Prabhari Officer Sanjay Garg has said.

The ‘Transformation of Aspirational Districts’ programme is envisaged to improve the socio-economic status of 117 backward districts across 28 States in the country. Wayanad is the only district selected from Kerala for the programme.

Addressing a review meeting of the programme here on Thursday, Mr. Garg said the State had set a model for the country in the national social development index.

Coordination of various departments was needed to tackle the nutritional deficiency among children, especially among the tribal children, in the district, he said. Agriculture-based livelihood programmes should be promoted for the overall development of the sector, he added.

District Collector A. Geetha, Sub Collector R. Srelakshmi and senior officials of various departments attended the programme.  

