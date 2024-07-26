Collective efforts needed to conserve mangroves, says Saseendran  

Dwindling mangrove cover is a serious ecological problem and collective efforts are needed to conserve them, said Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran here on Friday. He was inaugurating online a seminar organised by Forest department in association with the Wildlife Trust of India and SBI Foundation as part of the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystems observance.

“In Kerala, mangrove forests which were spread over 70,000 hectares in 1975 have at present dwindled to 1,782 hectares. Mangroves are capable of sequestering atmospheric carbon dioxide for long periods of time and they can also improve our piscine wealth,” said the Minister. Head of Forest Force Ganga Singh presided over the function while Chief Wildlife Warden D. Jayaprasad, Wildlife Trust of India principal investigator B.C. Chaudhary and SBI Foundation vice-president Aman Bhaiya were also present.