Collective effort of all departments integral for development: CM

February 24, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KOLLAM

Though the Revenue Department is far ahead in bettering its services using technology, stray incidents of delaying and declining services have also come to the attention of the government, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. “This will not be allowed,” he added while inaugurating the State-level Revenue Day celebrations on Friday.

“Revenue is a department that can productively intervene in both welfare and development projects. It can help in making land available for development projects or in obtaining permits for industrial projects. Development of the State is not the responsibility of any single department as we need a collective effort to expedite the process,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan said the government had distributed 54,535 title deeds so far and proceedings had been completed to disburse 40,000 more in connection with the 100-day action plan.

“The works to provide land to the landless are progressing fast and the government wants no one should be landless in the State. Giving three cents of land per family will require 10,500 acres of land and 8,210 acres of land will be available after settling the Land Board cases. The functioning of of 77 taluk land boards will be expedited for the same,” said the Chief Minister, who also launched a YouTube channel of the Revenue Information Bureau providing information about the services of the department.

Kerala would become a completely digital State within four years, said Revenue Minister K. Rajan, who presided over the function.

He also clarified that disputes and other issues would be taken care of with the introduction of the integrated portal system by merging the portals of the Registration, Revenue, and Survey departments.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, the chief guest, said the department had been carrying out development-oriented activities.

A total of 60 awards were distributed at the event where A. Geetha (Wayanad) and R. Sreelakshmi (Mananthavady) received the awards for best District Collector and Subcollector respectively.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani, A.M Arif, MP, MLAs M. Naushad, Sujith Vijayan Pillai, P.S. Supal, Kollam Mayor Prasanna Ernst, Deputy Mayor Madhu, Additional Chief Secretary A. Jayathilak, Land Revenue Commissioner T.V. Anupama, and all District Collectors were present.