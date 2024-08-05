GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Collection of property tax from industrial parks suspended temporarily

Govt. orders suspension of tax collection until enactment of certain amendments in the Kerala Panchayat Raj Act, 1994.

Published - August 05, 2024 08:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Collection of property tax from industrial parks in the State has been suspended temporarily, until the enactment of certain amendments in the Kerala Panchayat Raj Act, 1994. The Local Self-Governments department (LSGD) has issued an order to this effect. The action is as per the decision taken at a meeting held jointly by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve and Local Self-Governments Minister M.B. Rajesh.

The order is applicable to industrial parks under government agencies like Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA) and Kerala Small Industries Development Corporation Limited (SIDCO). The Director of Industries and Commerce and the Principal Director, LSGD, had submitted a joint report to the government regarding property tax collection in industrial parks.

On the basis of the report, the government is considering bringing an amendment to the Panchayat Raj Act regarding Clause 2 of Section 1 of the Kerala Panchayat Raj Act, 1994. Till the implementation of this amendment, all the local self-government bodies have been instructed to suspend the measures taken in connection with the collection of taxes from industrial areas, estates and plots.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said that the new order will further strengthen the existing investor-friendly climate in the State.

