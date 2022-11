November 29, 2022 08:26 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Thrissur

The Self Portrait, a collection of poems by Shibi S., will be released by poet and retired Professor Parvathy Warrier at a function to be held at Media Hall, St. Thomas College, Thrissur, on December 1. Film critic and writer I. Shanmughadas will preside over the function.