Collection of articles by economist M.A. Oommen released

A compilation of articles written by economist M.A. Oommen over the past six decades was released here on Wednesday.

Releasing the collection at the Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation (GIFT), Shashi Tharoor, MP, said Prof. Oommen was one of the earliest economists to reject the facile correlation between growth and development. He understood that economics is not only about the economy or about numbers and that what is important is to understand the interconnections amongst the elements that constitute the means and the ends for economic policy, Mr. Tharoor said.

The Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad (KSSP) has published the compilation. J. Devika, Professor, Centre for Development Studies, received the first copy from Mr. Tharoor. Former GIFT director K. P. Kannan presided.

State Planning Board member K. Ravi Raman introduced the book. Prof. Oommen, who is now Distinguished Fellow at GIFT, Kerala Economic Association president K.N. Harilal, and B. Ramesh and T.P. Kunhikannan of the KSSP also spoke.