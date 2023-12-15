Collapse of minor rape-murder case triggers intense criticism against police and government 

December 15, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The collapsed minor rape-murder trial in Idukki has exposed the State police to intense public criticism that they lacked the legal firmness of purpose to override political pressure and obtain a conviction in the high-profile case that shocked society.

Television testimonials of the bereaved family members triggered public indignation and blotted out the prosecution’s averment that the court’s “failure” to appreciate evidence placed on record and its “exaggerated view of minor inconsistencies” in the police chargesheet had resulted in the sensational acquittal.

Worryingly for the government, social and mainstream media ran lengthy news segments and commentariats listing the alleged failure of the prosecution to harness scientific and circumstantial evidence to convict the suspect. It also did not augur well for the ruling front that the suspect was allegedly former left activist.

‘Political motive’

Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the police for diluting the crime’s gravity by failing to invoke the provisions of the law meant to prevent atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. They imputed a political motive to the police’s failure to adduce unchallengeable evidence in the case.

Congress alleged that a local CPI(M) leader had argued against conducting a postmortem examination of the victim’s body and claimed the investigating officer had reached the scene of the crime belatedly.

‘Salvaging govt.’s image’

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI(M) State Secretary M.V. Govindan scrambled to salvage the government’s image. They said the administration will go on appeal against the trial court verdict.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and BJP State president K. Surendran alleged that a combination of political pressure impelled the wilful failure on the part of the investigating office and prosecution to disclose crucial evidence and the police’s casualness to crimes against women and children, especially those hailing from the marginalised sections of society, resulted in the accused dodging the law.

The BJP and Congress seemed poised to exploit the mistrial politically. Mr. Surendran said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the BJP’s “Sthree Sakthi Mahila Sanghamam” in Thrissur on January 2 to protect women’s rights.

Mr Satheesan said the UDF will sponsor the bereaved family’s fight for justice and launch a street agitation to press the government to order an investigation into the police “failure”.