Collaborative learning programme

July 29, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

College of Engineering, Attingal, will organise the second session of its collaborative learning programme in association with the University of Cincinnati on July 31.

University of Cincinnati’s School of Information Technology faculty members Dyllon Dekok, Isaiah Dicristoforo and Annu Sibil Prabhakar will take part in the discussions that will focus on developing applied computing solutions through Computer Science student projects. The programme aims to foster knowledge exchange by leveraging the expertise of foreign universities staffed by Keralite academicians.

