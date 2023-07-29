HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Collaborative learning programme

July 29, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

College of Engineering, Attingal, will organise the second session of its collaborative learning programme in association with the University of Cincinnati on July 31.

University of Cincinnati’s School of Information Technology faculty members Dyllon Dekok, Isaiah Dicristoforo and Annu Sibil Prabhakar will take part in the discussions that will focus on developing applied computing solutions through Computer Science student projects. The programme aims to foster knowledge exchange by leveraging the expertise of foreign universities staffed by Keralite academicians.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.