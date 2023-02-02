Collaboration to discuss best possible solutions for Kerala: Finnish experts

February 02, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

There is no need for huge reforms, only for fine-tuning elements to make Kerala’s education system even better, a delegation from Finland that visited the State recently to discuss collaboration in the public education sector has said.

The delegation, the second from Finland to visit the State in the past couple of months, spoke to The Hindu about the education systems in Kerala and Finland and what the State could do to assimilate the best of the Finnish school system.

The delegation, comprising Tapio Lahtero, Head of the Department of Teacher Training Schools, Faculty of Educational Sciences, University of Helsinki, and Riika Halikka and Minna Saade, senior transnational education advisers, University of Helsinki, reiterated that Kerala had done good work so there was no need to change everything, just optimisation. Finland hoped to make contributions in collaboration with local authorities and academics to discuss the best possible solutions for Kerala.

The delegation observed differences between the two school systems but also a lot of similarities when it came to curriculum processes such as framing the core curriculum with participation of different stakeholders and even parents, leading teaching and learning, and administrative structures, said Dr. Lahtero.

The two systems paid attention not only to learning results but also to well-being of students and faculty, added Ms. Saade.

However, to further develop the education system in Kerala, a bit of a rethink could be done on learning concepts, students’ role in learning process, and how the curriculum, pedagogical solutions, and assessment supported that.

Education, Dr. Lahtero said, meant learning results of course, but in Finland they used the concept of learning to learn when talking of learning results. This had three components – content knowledge was the first but also beliefs and attitudes. Beliefs referred to what a student believed as a learner – if s/he was a good learner and could learn if they worked hard or did they say they were a bad student. Attitude referred to their approach to school and education - did they like school, think education was important or did they think they did not need education and hated school. Attitudes and beliefs supported the way students could use the third element of content knowlegde. It was pupils who enjoyed learning who were needed, Dr. Lahtero pointed out.

The Finnish team underscored the importance of training teachers through pre-service and in-service training to support the pedagogical solutions and learning results. Principals also needed to support the change by working as instructional leaders who took care of leading capacity building so that they could get teachers to utilise the lessons they learnt from the training.

Ms. Saade said discussions were also held on early education. As preschool prepared a student for school, there needed to be an alignment in curriculum so that students could transition from preschool to primary school smoothly and be ready for formal instruction in subjects, if need be. Finland would like to explore if there were collaboration opportunities to align the preschool curriculum so that students could find their full potential.