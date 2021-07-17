Coliform bacteria found in water samples in Alappuzha municipality

Authorities shut five reverse osmosis plants

The presence of coliform bacteria beyond the permissible limit has been detected in water samples collected from seven reverse osmosis (RO) plants in Alappuzha municipality.

Health officials said water samples from 39 RO plants had been sent for analysis. “Of the results of 20 samples received so far, seven were found to have coliform bacteria,” said an official.

Besides, 21 water samples collected from taps of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) and houses were analysed at a government laboratory. Of the samples, seven had been found to be “non-potable”. Chlorine was found to be below the recommended level in 30 other samples collected from KWA sources.

The samples were tested following a spurt in diarrhoea and vomiting cases in the municipal area. Officials said 820 people, mostly children, had sought treatment for diarrhoea and vomiting at the Women and Children Hospital, Alappuzha, and the General Hospital between June 26 and July 16.

After the detection of coliform bacteria in water samples, Alappuzha municipal authorities shut at least five private RO plants in its limit.

Following the outbreak, authorities conducted super chlorination in Alappuzha municipality and nearby grama panchayats.

Meanwhile, health workers visited 12,395 houses in the municipality as part of an awareness campaign. The health staff distributed 1,821 ORS packets. “Apart from water samples, we tested seven food samples but could not find any disease-causing microbes. All the 24 samples collected for jaundice and six for typhoid tested negative,” said District Medical Officer L. Anithakumari.

Although the number of daily cases has come down, authorities have urged the public to take precautions. Only boiled water should be used for drinking.