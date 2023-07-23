‘Colachel Victory Warrior Statue’ unveiled at Pangode

July 23, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan unveiled the ‘Colachel Victory Warrior Statue’ at the Colachel War Memorial at Pangode Military Station on Sunday (July 23).

Station Commander Brigadier Lalit Sharma and other officers were present. The Travancore forces had defeated the forces of the Dutch East India Company led by Eustachius de Lannoy in 1741 at Colachal, in present-day Tamil Nadu.

It was the first time that an Asian power had successfully defeated the Europeans. A ‘Victory Pillar’ was later erected at the spot of the battle commemorating this victorious feat, a defence spokesperson said.

The Governor complimented the Pangode Military Station for erecting the statue, commemorating the unsung heroes of the Colachal War and remembering the people who fought for their motherland. The occasion was also marked by a Kalaripayattu display by the Madras Regiment and students from martial art schools.

