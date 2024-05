Colonel M.S. Navalgatti has assumed charge as the Director of the Regional Centre (RC) of Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), Thiruvananthapuram. He is a Maratha Light Infantry Regiment officer.

Colonel Navalgatti will operate from his office at the Pangode Military Station here.

