Coirfed to supply coir products to Golden Temple

May 03, 2024 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Doorways and corridors of the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab will welcome guests in style with coir products made in Kerala.

The Kerala State Cooperative Coir Marketing Federation Ltd. (Coirfed) has recently received an order worth ₹1 crore from the Golden Temple for coir products. Coirfed officials said the first container with 100 roll mattings will be dispatched to Amritsar in the coming days.

Coirfed chairman T.K. Devakumar recently visited the Golden Temple and held discussions with the authorities there. “The Coirfed used to supply coir products to the Golden Temple, but a gap emerged in our relationship. We are happy to restart supplying coir products to the temple. We got this order following interventions made by the Coirfed management and our Amritsar showroom manager. The Coirfed is planning to expand market operations to other States with potential for coir and coir products,” Mr. Devakumar said.

Besides, the Coirfed also received an order worth ₹50 lakh from the Chennai Cricket Association for supplying cricket mats.

The Coirfed chairman received the order for coir products from Golden Temple purchase officer Bajith Singh at a function held at the temple. Coirfed general manager Biju V., Coirfed Amritsar showroom manager Sajeev Kumar and others attended.