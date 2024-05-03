GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Coirfed to supply coir products to Golden Temple

Coirfed received an order worth ₹1 crore and will dispatch the first container with 100 roll mattings to Amritsar in the coming days

May 03, 2024 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Coirfed chairman T.K. Devakumar receiving an order for coir products from Golden Temple, Amritsar purchase officer Bajith Singh.

Coirfed chairman T.K. Devakumar receiving an order for coir products from Golden Temple, Amritsar purchase officer Bajith Singh. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Doorways and corridors of the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab will welcome guests in style with coir products made in Kerala.

The Kerala State Cooperative Coir Marketing Federation Ltd. (Coirfed) has recently received an order worth ₹1 crore from the Golden Temple for coir products. Coirfed officials said the first container with 100 roll mattings will be dispatched to Amritsar in the coming days.

Coirfed chairman T.K. Devakumar recently visited the Golden Temple and held discussions with the authorities there. “The Coirfed used to supply coir products to the Golden Temple, but a gap emerged in our relationship. We are happy to restart supplying coir products to the temple. We got this order following interventions made by the Coirfed management and our Amritsar showroom manager. The Coirfed is planning to expand market operations to other States with potential for coir and coir products,” Mr. Devakumar said.

Besides, the Coirfed also received an order worth ₹50 lakh from the Chennai Cricket Association for supplying cricket mats.

The Coirfed chairman received the order for coir products from Golden Temple purchase officer Bajith Singh at a function held at the temple. Coirfed general manager Biju V., Coirfed Amritsar showroom manager Sajeev Kumar and others attended.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.