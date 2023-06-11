Coir workers to start hunger strike

June 11, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KOLLAM

A hunger strike will be held to mark the protest against Central and State governments for not finding a permanent solution to the severe crisis in coir sector, Kerala State Coir Thozhilali Federation State president A.K. Rajan has said.

He alleged in a press meet that both the governments had been helping corporates and big industrialists for commission while ignoring labourers from the traditional sectors. “The Left, which upholds the proletariat ideology, has made Kerala a graveyard of traditional industries. After coming into power, the State government did nothing to save the sector. Therefore, the coir workers in the State are struggling while coir societies and small-scale production units are on the verge of closure. Demanding a solution to this this problem protests will be held in coir areas and a hunger strike will be organised in front of Coirfed,” he said.

The demands of the federation include ensuring employment and wages to coir workers, immediate steps to procure coir and coir products from societies, managerial grant, and Production and Marketing Incentive (PMI) among others. According to the federation, delay in payment disbursal of coir and coir products is another issue while implementing wage hike is also important. “Providing quality coir fibre at reasonable prices for cooperative societies and private sector, including coir workers in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) scheme and ensuring job security are our other demands,” they said. Federation State general secretary Paravur Ramanan, State secretary S. Rajendran, and Eravipuram Sajevan, were also present in the press meet.