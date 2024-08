The 45th annual conference of the Travancore Coir Factory Workers Union will be held at Sugathan Memorial Hall near Kommady in Alappuzha on August 29 and 30. It will be inaugurated by Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary Binoy Viswam on Thursday. Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, CPI leaders Panniyan Raveendran, K.P. Rajendran and others will address the conference.

