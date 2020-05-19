Coir industry limping back to normal

The coir industry, hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, is slowly getting back on track. The export of coir products from the State have resumed and the majority of units started operations, albeit with fewer employees.

Sajan B. Nair, secretary general, Federation of Indian Coir Exporters Associations (FICEA) says they hope the industry will achieve some normality in three months. “We have started shipments to the United States and countries in Europe, major buyers of Kerala coir products. But operations are yet to reach full-fledged. We are currently working at around 50% efficiency, which will be gradually increased. The demand for coir products is expected to pick up in overseas markets in the coming months,” he says.

The outbreak of the pestilence in North America and Europe clubbed with the nationwide lockdown had brought the entire coir sector, already in crisis, to its knees with zero exports between March end and start of this month.

According to Mr. Nair, the export sector has suffered loss to the tune of around ₹240 crore during the lockdown period. “The crisis caused by the COVID-19 is far from over. At present, we have stocks to meet orders. However, spurt in virus cases in Tamil Nadu is a huge cause for concern, as we depend on the neighbouring State for raw materials including coir yarn. If the arrival of raw materials is disrupted, things will come to a standstill here,” he warns.

Although coir exports have been restarted, lives of tens of thousands of coir workers in the State, especially those in the traditional and informal sectors remain in distress with irregular work and low wages.

Many of the members of the Kerala Coir Workers Welfare Fund Board are yet to get the financial aid of ₹1,000 announced by the State government last month. “A large number of coir workers make modest daily or weekly earnings. They are cash-strapped due to a lack of working days. Both the Union and State governments should intervene to ensure the welfare of workers in the coir sector,” says, P.V. Sathyanesan, general secretary, Kerala State Coir Thozhilali Federation (AITUC).