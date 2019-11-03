Coir geotextile unit to come up in Kollam

Opening a coir geotextile unit in Kollam is under consideration of the government, Minister J. Mercykutty Amma said here on Saturday.

Inaugurating a one-day workshop organised by the Coir Development Department project office at C. Kesavan Town Hall, she said the unit would be started at Coir Corporation’s five acres of land at Peruman and a provision to train members of coir societies would be provided as part of that.

“Local bodies should try to use coir geotextile for the renovation work of roads and canals. Measures have been taken to lift legal hassles so that the Public Works and Irrigation departments can use coir geotextile for their works,” she said.

Target

The Minister said the target was to use coir geotextile for construction works in six lakh sq km within one year.

“The government is committed to protecting traditional industries. We should try to restore the glory of Ashtamudi and Mangad coir,” she said.

M. Naushad, MLA, presided. District Collector B. Abdul Nasar handed over the awards for the best coir societies.

District panchayat president C. Radhamani, Coir Development Department additional director-in-charge Thomas John and panchayat deputy director O. Minakumari Amma spoke on the occasion.