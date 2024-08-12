ADVERTISEMENT

Coir geo textile laying project launched in Pathanamthitta

Published - August 12, 2024 08:31 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

Buoyed by its progress in implementing the coir geo textile project, local body authorities have launched the next phase of the project in Pathanamthitta.

Officials said this new phase has started in Aranmula panchayat with a project to stabilise the banks of the Kozhithodu stream which flows into the Pampa River. As part of this initiative, geo textile fabric has been laid along the sides of the stream in three wards of the panchayat.

About 7,350 square meters of geo textile have been used for this purpose, and 2,773 working days allocated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US