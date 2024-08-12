GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coir geo textile laying project launched in Pathanamthitta

Published - August 12, 2024 08:31 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

Buoyed by its progress in implementing the coir geo textile project, local body authorities have launched the next phase of the project in Pathanamthitta.

Officials said this new phase has started in Aranmula panchayat with a project to stabilise the banks of the Kozhithodu stream which flows into the Pampa River. As part of this initiative, geo textile fabric has been laid along the sides of the stream in three wards of the panchayat.

About 7,350 square meters of geo textile have been used for this purpose, and 2,773 working days allocated.

