Coir exporters’ plea

Alappuzha

26 July 2020 23:12 IST

Want to open in containment zones with 40% workforce

Coir exporters have urged the State government to allow them to operate factories in containment zones with the minimum workforce.

In a representation sent to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Federation of Indian Coir Exporters' Associations (FICEA) said that the industry was expected to come to a standstill after the entire Cherthala taluk and some grama panchayats in the district were declared as containment zones and re-imposition of lockdown.

“The coir export sector employs about 20,000 people directly and 8,000 workers indirectly in Alappuzha district. The government should permit factories in containment and locked down areas to function with at least 40% strength to meet urgent needs and shipments,” says Sajan B. Nair, secretary-general, FICEA.

Advertising

Advertising