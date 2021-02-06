Kerala

Coir expo in Alappuzha from Feb. 16 to 21

Coir Kerala, an expo on coir and natural fibre products, will be held in Alappuzha albeit virtually from February 16 to 21, Minister for Finance and Coir T.M. Thomas Isaac has said.

It will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on February 16 at 11.30 a.m. Distribution of aid to coir societies and employees will be held in the afternoon. Seminars, debates, exhibition of various coir products will be organised as part of the Coir Kerala.

Dr. Isaac said that the orders worth ₹70 crore for coir geotextiles had already been received from local bodies in the State. “We expect to receive orders for a total of ₹125 crore in Coir Kerala,” he said.

The Minister said that a coir park would be established at the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation's (KSIDC) Industrial Growth Centre at Pallippuram near Cherthala.

