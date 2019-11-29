Coir exhibition to be held in Alappuzha from Dec. 6

Coir Kerala- 2019, an international event on coir and natural fibre products organised by Department of Coir Development will held in Alappuzha from December 4 to 8.

It will be inaugurated by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at EMS Stadium here on December 4 at 10.30 a.m.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, Minister for Finance and Coir T.M. Thomas Isaac said that the Coir Kerala would strengthen the ongoing restructuring of the coir industry in the State.

Dr. Isaac said that coir production in the State had started to increase.

“Three years ago, annual coir production stood below 10,000 tonnes. However, in 2017-18, the production touched 14,500 tonnes. By the end of 2019-20, coir production will rise to 20,000 tonnes. It will reach 40,000 tonnes by 2020-21,” the minister said.

Dr. Isaac said that to achieve the target, the State government was going ahead with modernisation of the sector while protecting the traditional coir-spinning sector.

Growing demand

He said that there was a growing demand for coir geotextiles.

“In 2017 Coir Kerala, we had reached an agreement with local bodies in the State for the distribution of coir geotextiles to the tune of ₹100 crore. However, we could not fully fulfill the demand as geotextiles worth around ₹60 crore were provided. Now on, coir geotextiles will be used in the construction of roads under the Public Works Department. Centre is also going to issue a notification for using geotextiles in road constructions under the Central Public Works Department. If we can increase the production of geotextiles to meet the growing demands, we will be able to secure the future of the coir sector,” the Minister added.

This is the 8th edition of the annual coir fair. The event aims to explore and expand the international market for coir products from Kerala.

Seminars and workshops on various topics will be organised as part of Coir Kerala.

The valedictory function will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on December 8.