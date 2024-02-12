Coir Corporation wins award

February 12, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Kerala State Coir Corporation has won the Ajai Shankar Memorial Award for best stand design and display in the category ‘sustainable products-silver’ at the Indian Handicraft and Gift Fair (IHGF) spring edition- 2024 organised by the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) at India Expo Centre and Mart, Greater Noida recently.

The corporation bagged the prize after competing against 4,500 exhibitors. It was the first time a public sector company from Kerala bagged this award. The corporation exhibited its new products manufactured as part of the government-funded training programme at the fair held from February 6 to 10.

Coir Corporation managing director Pratheesh G. Panicker and general manager N. Sunuraj received the award from EPCH deputy director Naveen Gupta.

Coir Corporation chairman G. Venugopal and Mr. Panicker congratulated the employees of the corporation for the achievement.

