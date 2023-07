July 22, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Kerala State Coir Corporation has won the ‘best quality excellence award for an Indian company’ instituted by the New Delhi-based All India Business Development Association. KSCC officials will receive the award at a function to be held at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi on July 31. In a statement issued here on Saturday, KSCC chairman G. Venugopal and managing director Pratheesh G. Panicker congratulated the employees of the corporation for the achievement.