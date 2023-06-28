ADVERTISEMENT

Coir corporation to supply coir geotextiles to iron ore mines in Odisha

June 28, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Initial order worth ₹10 lakh for initiating a pilot project. Coirfed urges Centre to clear dues of ₹53 crore under Market Development Assistance scheme

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Coir Corporation (KSCC) will supply coir geotextiles to mines in Odisha. It recently received an order for geotextiles from Geetarani Mohanty Raikela Iron Ore Mines.

Officials said the mining firm had expressed its intention to strengthen sidewalls and other areas of its over 100-acre mine using geotextiles. It placed the initial order worth ₹10 lakh for initiating a pilot project. Industries and Coir Minister P. Rajeeve received the first order for geotextiles from the Odisha firm’s managing partner Jayakrishnan at a function held at Kanichukulangara, near Cherthala, on Tuesday.

The coir corporation is making all-out efforts to increase the sale of coir geotextiles in the domestic market. This highly durable natural fabric is said to be resistant to rots, moulds and moisture and free from microbial attack. Officials of the KSCC said that they would hold talks with owners of other mines in Odisha, and expressed confidence in striking more deals to supply geotextiles.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The State is pinning its hopes, in part, on coir geotextiles to revive the crisis-ridden coir sector. Demand from mines is likely to increase the market potential for the product. Rising demand for geotextiles will boost coir production.

Coirfed meeting

Meanwhile, the annual general body meeting of Coirfed, the apex federation of primary coir cooperatives in the State, held on Tuesday urged the Centre to clear dues of ₹53 crore under the Market Development Assistance scheme. The meeting decided to create more job opportunities in the sector. Representatives of cooperatives said that a surge in the price of coir fibre was hurting the industry.

Speaking at a public meeting in connection with the anniversary of Coirfed, Mr. Rajeeve said the government was trying to overhaul the coir industry with the aim of equipping it to create products in line with market trends. He said that workers would be trained for manufacturing market-oriented products, for which a ₹1-crore project had been prepared.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US