Coir Corporation begins production of vehicle seats

February 22, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Coir Corporation chairman G. Venugopal flagging off the first load of vehicle seats to Maharashtra-based Sunlit Power Private Limited from Alappuzha on Thursday.

Coir Corporation chairman G. Venugopal flagging off the first load of vehicle seats to Maharashtra-based Sunlit Power Private Limited from Alappuzha on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Kerala State Coir Corporation (KSCC) has started manufacturing vehicle seats. The first load of seats and rear support for electric autorickshaws, produced using coir bare sheets and foam, for the Maharashtra-based Sunlit Power Private Limited was flagged off by KSCC chairman G. Venugopal in a function held here on Thursday. Mr. Venugopal said the KSCC was on the path of product diversification and it would help rejuvenate the coir sector in the State. KSCC managing director Pratheesh G. Panicker, Director Board members- V.C. Francis, V.M. Hariharan and others attended the function.

