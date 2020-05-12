Coir corpn. plans to launch ‘COVID Mat’

Like wearing masks and washing hands, it is important to clean your feet and footwear after a trip outside as it may harbour pathogens. In a bid to prevent pathogens from entering houses, offices, shops, and institutions, the Kerala State Coir Corporation will soon launch ‘COVID Mat’ (disinfecting floor mat). Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac told The Hindu that the COVID mat will be made available across the country.

“The corporation has come up with three models. The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology is finalising the disinfectant to be used. They need to test the disinfectant to ensure it would not create any skin problems and other issues. We are expecting a report from them in the next couple of days. Once they issue the certification, the State government’s expert committee on COVID-19 will look into it. After receiving the nod, the product will be launched on a pilot basis before making it available pan-India,” Dr. Isaac said.

The new product is set to give a fresh lease of life to the coir industry reeling under the impact of COVID-19. “Exports have come to a standstill. The commercial production of COVID mats will generate sufficient jobs for weavers,” the Minister adds. According to officials with the corporation, at least two types of COVID Mat will be launched — one for households and other for institutions. The concept is to put fibre mat/BC20 mat in a holding tray made of rubber or plastic. The disinfectant will be poured over the mat until saturated. When a person, barefoot or wearing shoe, steps on the mat, the disinfectant will sanitise it. The water and disinfectant will have to be replaced every three days.

In two weeks

T.K. Devakumar, chairman, Kerala State Coir Corporation, says the product will be launched in two weeks’ time.

“We are launching the COVID Mat with an aim to sanitise feet and prevent the spread of COVID-19. By using the fibre mat, there will be no foul odour. We have in our possession fibre mats to the tune of around ₹20 crore,” he says.

The corporation is yet to finalise the cost of the product. It is being assisted by the National Coir Research and Management Institute in developing the mat.